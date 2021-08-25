Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,526.00

Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,526 ($33.00) and last traded at GBX 2,520 ($32.92), with a volume of 113680 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,520 ($32.92).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,414.45. The firm has a market cap of £3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Polar Capital Technology Trust Company Profile (LON:PCT)

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to maximize long-term capital growth through investing in a diversified portfolio of technology companies around the world. The Company’s investment portfolio includes a range of sectors, such as Internet software and services; semiconductors and semiconductor equipment; technology hardware, storage and peripherals; Internet and catalog retail; communications equipment; information technology (IT) services; electronic equipment, instruments and components; healthcare technology; diversified telecommunications services; aerospace and defense; media; healthcare equipment and supplies; household durables; chemicals; electrical equipment; wireless telecommunication services; automobiles, and life sciences tools and services.

