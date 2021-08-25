PolkaDomain Price Tops $0.30 on Major Exchanges (NAME)

PolkaDomain (CURRENCY:NAME) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 25th. During the last week, PolkaDomain has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PolkaDomain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaDomain has a market cap of $944,598.71 and $1.26 million worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00053287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.12 or 0.00124381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.15 or 0.00155471 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,302.13 or 0.99924637 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $495.50 or 0.01025057 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,154.59 or 0.06526039 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaDomain Coin Profile

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,104,349 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

