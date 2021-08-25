Polymath (POLY) Price Hits $0.34 on Top Exchanges

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Polymath has a total market cap of $210.30 million and $39.47 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polymath has traded up 15.5% against the dollar. One Polymath coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000708 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Polymath

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 621,061,481 coins. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Polymath Coin Trading

