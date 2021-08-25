PolypuX (PUX) Trading Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One PolypuX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. PolypuX has a market cap of $56,779.70 and $134,879.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PolypuX has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00052903 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.77 or 0.00126286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.55 or 0.00158556 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003519 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,977.73 or 1.00132095 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $514.73 or 0.01052339 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,216.36 or 0.06575662 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolypuX Coin Profile

PolypuX was first traded on April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com . PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

Buying and Selling PolypuX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolypuX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolypuX using one of the exchanges listed above.

