PolySwarm Achieves Market Cap of $10.06 Million (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 44.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. PolySwarm has a market cap of $10.06 million and approximately $110,171.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolySwarm coin can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded up 19% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00054152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00052044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $369.78 or 0.00777494 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.33 or 0.00099507 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

NCT is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io . The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

PolySwarm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

