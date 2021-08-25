Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Stake Reduced by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC cut its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,162 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,790 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Popular by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 221,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,600,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Popular by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in Popular by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Popular by 2,353.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $164,583.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $605,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.17.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.05. The stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.33. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.30 and a 52 week high of $83.72.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 30.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

