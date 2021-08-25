Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) to Issue $0.06 Dividend

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.40. 327,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.02 million, a P/E ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a current ratio of 8.29. Portman Ridge Finance has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $2.58.

Shares of Portman Ridge Finance are scheduled to reverse split on Thursday, August 26th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th.

PTMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTMN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 721.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 239,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 210,620 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 41,933 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.87% of the company’s stock.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

