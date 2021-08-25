Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) to Issue $0.06 Dividend

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.
Shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.40. 327,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.02 million, a P/E ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a current ratio of 8.29. Portman Ridge Finance has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $2.58.
Shares of Portman Ridge Finance are scheduled to reverse split on Thursday, August 26th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTMN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 721.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 239,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 210,620 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 41,933 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.87% of the company’s stock.
About Portman Ridge Finance
Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.
