PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,820 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $18,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 70.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $162.88 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.95 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.09.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.08.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

