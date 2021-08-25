Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Shares Gap Down to $5.84

Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.84, but opened at $5.68. Precigen shares last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 19,704 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.96.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 107.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Precigen news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 6,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $38,698.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 12,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $68,043.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,848,986 shares of company stock worth $12,532,214 in the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Precigen by 134.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Precigen in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precigen in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Caption Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Precigen by 119.2% in the first quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 73,863 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Precigen by 29.1% in the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

