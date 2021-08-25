Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.03

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.03 and last traded at $11.98, with a volume of 5132 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.

APTS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $629.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 0.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.42%.

In other Preferred Apartment Communities news, Director Sara Finley bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $52,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,594 shares in the company, valued at $342,562.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

