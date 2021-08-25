Presearch (PRE) Trading Up 18.4% Over Last 7 Days

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Presearch has a market capitalization of $17.34 million and $428,423.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Presearch coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0495 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Presearch has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.43 or 0.00362820 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006196 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000170 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Presearch is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,661,436 coins. The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io . Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Presearch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Presearch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

