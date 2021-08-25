Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.95

Profound Medical Corp. (CVE:PRN) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.95 and traded as high as C$1.01. Profound Medical shares last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 73,234 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.95.

In related news, Director Arthur Lee Rosenthal acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$20.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$132,561.86. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$132,561.86.

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

