PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,005 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of PROG worth $6,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in PROG during the 4th quarter valued at $156,634,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PROG by 531.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,023,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,301,000 after purchasing an additional 861,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PROG by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,557,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,471,000 after purchasing an additional 745,544 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PROG by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,452,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,861,000 after purchasing an additional 592,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in PROG by 3,279.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,546,000 after purchasing an additional 438,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven A. Michaels acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.91 per share, for a total transaction of $321,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian Garner bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.89 per share, for a total transaction of $107,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,152.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $536,825. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRG opened at $46.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.99. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.27 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 9.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRG. TheStreet raised PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

