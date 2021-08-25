Project Inverse Market Capitalization Tops $573,137.10 (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. During the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. Project Inverse has a total market cap of $573,137.10 and $363,281.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Inverse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00053224 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.62 or 0.00130121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.16 or 0.00157803 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,893.60 or 0.99994398 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $501.74 or 0.01026132 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,198.78 or 0.06541953 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,779,241 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Inverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Inverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

