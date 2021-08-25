Prometeus Tops 1-Day Volume of $10.24 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 25th. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $325.87 million and $10.24 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for $19.81 or 0.00040461 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00053775 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00014716 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00052537 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.84 or 0.00779913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00101138 BTC.

Prometeus (CRYPTO:PROM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

