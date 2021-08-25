Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 59.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,542 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,637 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,927,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Proofpoint by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,130,000. Finally, Harvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,073,000. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.04. 5,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,517. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $175.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of -60.96 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.23.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.00. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFPT. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Proofpoint has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc engages in provision of security-as-a-service that enables large and mid-sized organizations worldwide to defend, protect, archive and govern their most sensitive data. The firm’s security and compliance platform comprises of an integrated suite of threat protection, information protection, and brand protection solutions.

