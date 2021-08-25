ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY) Stock Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $56.83. ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $56.64, with a volume of 1,779,942 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.83.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.