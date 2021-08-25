ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,982 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra QQQ comprises approximately 2.8% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of ProShares Ultra QQQ worth $12,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 2.4% during the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 26,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 11.2% during the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,935,000 after purchasing an additional 43,964 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $562,000.

NYSEARCA QLD traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,610,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,354. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.30. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 1-year low of $40.19 and a 1-year high of $80.24.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

