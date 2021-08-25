ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $130.03

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $130.03 and last traded at $129.99, with a volume of 53746 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.53.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.15.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

