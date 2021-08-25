ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NYSEARCA:TQQQ) Shares Up 0.1%

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NYSEARCA:TQQQ)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $144.40 and last traded at $143.41. 18,923,816 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 33,082,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.60.

