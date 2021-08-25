ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:SQQQ) Trading Down 0.1%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:SQQQ)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.61 and last traded at $7.66. Approximately 61,603,160 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 82,854,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.62.

