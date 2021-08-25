ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Trading Down 2%

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)’s share price were down 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.93 and last traded at $15.93. Approximately 49,536 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,456,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPXU. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 24,937.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 427.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

