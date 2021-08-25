ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Trading 37% Higher

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX)’s share price traded up 37% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 83,437 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 94,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13.

Get ProtoKinetix alerts:

ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated, a research and development stage bio-technology company, focuses on the scientific medical research of anti-freeze glycoproteins (AFGPs) or anti-aging glycoproteins (AAGPs). The company's AFGPs have commercial applications primarily in health care solutions. It develops AAGP to treat dry eye diseases.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for ProtoKinetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProtoKinetix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.