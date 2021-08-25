Proton Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.56 Million (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 25th. Proton has a total market capitalization of $24.91 million and $5.56 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Proton has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. One Proton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00054370 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014710 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00053802 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $386.22 or 0.00785272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00101607 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton (XPR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,293,784,214 coins. Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

