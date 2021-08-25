ProximaX Price Up 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 25th. Over the last week, ProximaX has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. ProximaX has a market capitalization of $8.45 million and $151,355.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ProximaX coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00052718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.00123676 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.30 or 0.00156041 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,362.25 or 1.00224572 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.64 or 0.01047876 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,172.55 or 0.06574696 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ProximaX

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

ProximaX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProximaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

