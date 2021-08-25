Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Holdings Decreased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,247 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Prudential Financial worth $22,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in Prudential Financial by 76.4% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.33.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $105.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.16 and a 52-week high of $109.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

