PTON Hits Market Cap of $485,529.58 (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. PTON has a total market capitalization of $485,529.58 and $163.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PTON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PTON has traded up 6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PTON alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00054182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00053033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.95 or 0.00784076 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00101175 BTC.

PTON Coin Profile

PTON is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,050,794,349 coins. PTON’s official website is foresting.io . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

Buying and Selling PTON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PTON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PTON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PTON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PTON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.