Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PMMAF. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS PMMAF traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.91. The company had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 337. Puma has a twelve month low of $81.05 and a twelve month high of $131.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.68.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

