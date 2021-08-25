Puma VCT 11 plc (LON:PU11) Announces Dividend of GBX 9

Puma VCT 11 plc (LON:PU11) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Puma VCT 11’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of PU11 remained flat at $GBX 70 ($0.91) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Puma VCT 11 has a 52-week low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 75 ($0.98). The company has a market capitalization of £26.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 70.

Puma VCT 11 Company Profile

Puma VCT 11 Plc is a venture capital trust managed by Puma Investments specializing in making qualifying and non qualifying investments in small and medium-sized companies in the United Kingdom. It seeks to make qualifying investments in unquoted companies via ordinary and preference shares, loan stocks, convertible securities, and fixed interest securities.

