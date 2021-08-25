Puma VCT 12 plc (LON:PU12) Increases Dividend to GBX 21 Per Share

Puma VCT 12 plc (LON:PU12) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 24.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Puma VCT 12’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON PU12 traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 87 ($1.14). 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,490. The firm has a market cap of £33.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90. Puma VCT 12 has a 52 week low of GBX 77 ($1.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 95 ($1.24). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 82.82.

Puma Vct 12 Plc is a fund of Puma Investments making growth capital. It make investments in established businesses based in the United Kingdom.

