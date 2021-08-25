PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Shares Acquired by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,025 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned approximately 0.06% of PureCycle Technologies worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $667,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 106.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $6,071,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael E. Dee bought 2,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $50,000.08. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,936 shares in the company, valued at $50,000.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:PCT opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $35.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PureCycle Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

PureCycle Technologies Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

