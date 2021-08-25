PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Price Target Raised to $76.00

PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $74.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 59.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Wednesday.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

PRTC opened at $47.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.82. PureTech Health has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $65.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,376.50.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.