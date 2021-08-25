Pyrk Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,102.00 (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Pyrk has a market capitalization of $53,578.35 and approximately $3,102.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pyrk coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pyrk has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004611 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 67.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Pyrk Coin Profile

Pyrk (CRYPTO:PYRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org . The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Pyrk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pyrk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

