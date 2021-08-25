PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) Shares Down 4.7%

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) fell 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $4.05. 2,897 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 240,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYR. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada during the 1st quarter valued at $1,420,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PyroGenesis Canada, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of plasma processes. It also owns patents of waste treatment systems technology. It operates through the following gegraphical segments: Canada, United States, Europe, Asia, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

