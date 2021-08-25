PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) Shares Down 4.7%

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2021

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) fell 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $4.05. 2,897 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 240,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYR. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada during the 1st quarter valued at $1,420,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR)

PyroGenesis Canada, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of plasma processes. It also owns patents of waste treatment systems technology. It operates through the following gegraphical segments: Canada, United States, Europe, Asia, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

