Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Snap One Holdings Corp Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Snap One in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Snap One’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SNPO. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

NASDAQ SNPO opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. Snap One has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $20.04.

Snap One Company Profile

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

