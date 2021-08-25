Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for TreeHouse Foods in a report issued on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $35.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65. TreeHouse Foods has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.32%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter worth about $67,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

