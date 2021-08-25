Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Beyond Meat in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Beyond Meat’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.59.

BYND opened at $124.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.28. The company has a current ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $99.86 and a 1-year high of $221.00.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 67,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.27, for a total value of $8,954,677.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 5,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $761,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,358. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,192 shares of company stock worth $14,537,788. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 6.6% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,547,000 after acquiring an additional 24,273 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 664.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares in the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

