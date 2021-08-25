Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Lowered by Analyst

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Falcon Minerals in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Falcon Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

FLMN opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $390.08 million, a PE ratio of 74.33 and a beta of 1.80. Falcon Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $5.39.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLMN. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 4,503.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.27%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 800.00%.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

