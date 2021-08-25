Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Reduced by Analyst

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tattooed Chef in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tattooed Chef’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

TTCF opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.75. Tattooed Chef has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.64.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTCF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 387.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,757,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tattooed Chef by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,040,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,761,000 after purchasing an additional 510,859 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 4,947.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,105,000 after purchasing an additional 781,643 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 140.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,993,000 after buying an additional 435,255 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 732.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after buying an additional 405,004 shares in the last quarter. 11.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

