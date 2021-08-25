QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $87.15

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $87.15 and last traded at $86.50, with a volume of 1532 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.56.

QADB has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.25. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.24 and a beta of 1.51.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. QAD had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $82.97 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of QAD during the second quarter valued at $204,000. CSS LLC IL grew its stake in QAD by 0.7% in the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 59,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in QAD in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in QAD in the second quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in QAD in the second quarter worth about $1,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

QAD Company Profile (NASDAQ:QADB)

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

