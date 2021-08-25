QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.94

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.94 and last traded at $50.88, with a volume of 370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.08.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of QCR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $802.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. QCR had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 12.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.06%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QCRH. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of QCR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QCR during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of QCR by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of QCR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of QCR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCR Company Profile (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

