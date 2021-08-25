Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.240-$3.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

QRVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $203.68.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $185.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $112.03 and a 52-week high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Qorvo will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $885,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,510 shares in the company, valued at $28,089,918. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $351,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,876,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,118 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

