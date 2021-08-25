Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.73.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

PWR traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,820. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $48.53 and a fifty-two week high of $101.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.15.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. Equities analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

In other news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,766,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,337,426,000 after buying an additional 92,565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,389,000 after purchasing an additional 507,290 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,412,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $761,893,000 after purchasing an additional 249,086 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 5.4% during the first quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,682,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,960,000 after purchasing an additional 291,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Quanta Services by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,625,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,180,000 after purchasing an additional 58,834 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.