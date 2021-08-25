Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $102.32

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $102.32 and last traded at $102.14, with a volume of 18515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.05.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PWR. Cowen increased their price target on Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.73.

The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.15.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

In other news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Quanta Services by 12,220.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,025,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,019 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth about $70,039,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 154.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,222,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,716,000 after acquiring an additional 742,281 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 209.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 809,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,198,000 after acquiring an additional 547,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 452.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 657,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,583,000 after acquiring an additional 538,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

