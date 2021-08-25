Qudian (NYSE:QD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Qudian (NYSE:QD) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.42), Fidelity Earnings reports. Qudian had a net margin of 60.39% and a return on equity of 15.24%.

QD stock opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 23.71, a quick ratio of 23.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Qudian has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $425.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products.

