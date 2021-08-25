Qudian (NYSE:QD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Qudian (NYSE:QD) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.42), Fidelity Earnings reports. Qudian had a net margin of 60.39% and a return on equity of 15.24%.
QD stock opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 23.71, a quick ratio of 23.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Qudian has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $425.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98.
About Qudian
