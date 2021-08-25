QuickSwap (QUICK) Market Capitalization Achieves $210.14 Million

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. QuickSwap has a market cap of $210.14 million and approximately $31.89 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $642.42 or 0.01329000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00053287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.12 or 0.00124381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.15 or 0.00155471 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,302.13 or 0.99924637 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $495.50 or 0.01025057 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,154.59 or 0.06526039 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

