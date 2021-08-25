Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Given a $9.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) has been given a $9.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Leede Jones Gab restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ:QIPT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.85. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,984. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.87. Quipt Home Medical has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $8.40.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quipt Home Medical will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

