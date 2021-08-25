Quiztok (QTCON) Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 25th. Quiztok has a total market cap of $27.87 million and $2.44 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quiztok coin can now be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quiztok has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 88.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 91.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok Profile

Quiztok is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,637,068,426 coins. The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Quiztok

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

