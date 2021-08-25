Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.230-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $705 million-$715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $761.23 million.Rackspace Technology also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rackspace Technology from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rackspace Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rackspace Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.12.

Shares of RXT stock opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and a PE ratio of -10.19. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $13.07 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%. On average, analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $53,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,011. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $552,452.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,613 shares of company stock valued at $835,364 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rackspace Technology stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 802,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,800 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Rackspace Technology worth $15,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

