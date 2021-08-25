Ragnarok (RAGNA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10,064.39

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 25th. Ragnarok has a total market cap of $10,064.39 and $368.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ragnarok coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ragnarok has traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00052848 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.53 or 0.00122713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.15 or 0.00155443 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003504 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,653.10 or 0.99902412 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.78 or 0.01014223 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.21 or 0.06585399 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ragnarok

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io . Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ragnarok

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ragnarok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

